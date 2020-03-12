McAlester Public Schools placed all campuses on soft lockdown after receiving an anonymous call threatening to "shoot up the school."
An MPS representative said police officers are responding to each campus to investigate and all campuses will remain on lockdown for the remainder of Thursday.
"All McAlester Public Schools are on soft lockdown for the remainder of the afternoon," MPS posted on social media." The District received two separate phone calls one to Parker Intermediate Center and one to Puterbaugh Middle School alleging a potential act of violence from outside the schools. McAlester Police Department was dispatched￼ and at this time we are taking the necessary precautions."
Soft lockdown means nobody is allowed in or out of the building, but students and staff can move inside the buildings.
Anyone with information about the calls made to the schools is encouraged to call the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.