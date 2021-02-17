A city official said McAlester is not under a precautionary boil order after a previous erroneous notification as of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Pittsburg County/McAlester Emergency Management sent an alert late Wednesday of a precautionary boil order issued for the City of McAlester and the Rural Water Districts that purchase water from the city — but McAlester officials said it was posted erroneous. The post has since been deleted.
City officials said workers continued searching late Wednesday night for a leak in McAlester that was losing 1,000 gallons per minute.
Assistant McAlester City Manager Toni Ervin said an apartment complex on West Street was the only area completely out of water as of late Wednesday and the city was working to locate the leak.
“We’ve found one major leak that we think might be the one we’re looking for and we have crews on their way now,” Ervin said late Wednesday. She said the potential leak is in a field near the East Wade Watts underpass of U.S. Highway 69.
Ervin said the large outage started Wednesday morning and around 15-20 city workers searched for the leak throughout the day.
She said officials believed they located the leak in main lines on the north side of town, but city workers walked or drove along the lines and didn’t locate one.
“It should be a lake, very apparent if it was on top of the ground,” Ervin said. “So we’ve looked in different storm drains throughout town and just stayed contact with people in different areas to try to locate where the problem might be.”
A separate precautionary boil order was also issued for Kiowa and Atoka County RWD #1 (Wardville), according to Pittsburg County Emergency Management.
Officials ask citizens to conserve water unless someone has an immediate medical need.
Ervin said the city also identified up to nine smaller leaks overnight to also repair those throughout Wednesday.
She said a major outage usually leads Summit Ridge to run out of water first, but “they have plenty of water right now.”
McAlester city officials ask citizens to conserve water as workers attempt to locate a large water leak.
Officials said cold weather complicates water outage reports as it could be a leak, frozen pipes, caused by a city line issue, or other issues.
City workers have responded to water outages and leaks throughout the week due to the freezing temperatures, officials said.
Officials said anyone with knowledge of a water leak in city limits should immediately report it by calling dispatch at 918-423-1212.
Leaks not reported to the city dispatch will be known to city staff.
This story will be updated as more information become available.
The following is a full press release from the city:
The City of McAlester has a large water leak in an unknown location. We are asking citizens to take immediate water conservation actions in their homes and businesses. Unless a member of your family has an immediate medical need, please avoid filling bathtubs or buckets with water as the action could further deplete the water supply on standby. Please put off running water-reliant appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines until the issue has been remediated.
