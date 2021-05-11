A Crowder High School senior organized an event that will send around 100 books to pediatric wings in Oklahoma hospitals.
Judah Owen said her passion to help children motivated her to organize the book drive that had four donation sites and an Amazon link available for donations.
“My passion is helping kids,” Judah said. “I love helping the kids and I love being surrounded by kids.”
Crowder Public Schools students and faculty also donated books to the event with Judah saying “the preschool and kindergarten all donated a book each.”
Superintendent Robert Florenzano said the district is proud of Judah’s accomplishments.
“It’s great to have students that step out to do stuff for others, the less fortunate, and other kids period,” Florenzano said. “We are very proud.”
Judah said the books will be donated to children’s hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa because McAlester Regional Health Center doesn’t have a pediatric wing.
“I decided to donate all these books to OU Medical and the hospital in Tulsa for the pediatric wings just so they’ll have something to if they had to stay there for an extended period of time or something,” Judah said.
Judah’s mother, Lisa, who is also a teacher at Crowder, said she is proud of her daughter for sharing her passion for children.
“I’ve thought all of her community service projects have been awesome ideas,” Lisa said. “She’s always wanted to do projects and help out others.”
The book drive is not Judah’s first community project.
Judah organized Socktober in October 2020 — where she collected donated socks for the Hope House in McAlester, a faith-based homeless shelter for women and children.
She plans to enter the nursing program at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and continue her education at the University of Oklahoma with a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Judah said she will continue her philanthropy into college.
“I’m hoping that there’s programs like at the college that can also allow me to do more of like the manual part of community service and give back to the community or the area,” Judah said.
