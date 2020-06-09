Next school year will start a week earlier than previously scheduled, and daily start and end times were set in McAlester.
McAlester Public Schools board members voted Monday to approve changes to move the first day of school to Aug. 12 and set times for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Superintendent Randy Hughes told board members a “concern of a next wave” of positive COVID-19 cases led school officials to recommend starting the school year one week earlier than scheduled.
“If it does come back and we have to miss time, we’ve already got the time in,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the first week of school will also help students transition to the next grade after a challenging end to the previous academic year.
School times also changed after a vote of approval by the MPS board of education.
Hughes said school officials wanted to give parents more time in case they had to drop off their children at different campuses.
“If parents have a child at an elementary and Puterbaugh, Parker, or high school, there’s a space in between that they can have time to get their child there,” Hughes said.
The following is the school time schedule for 2020-2021:
Grade level—Site—Start time—End time
Pre-K—Jefferson—7:50 a.m.—3:05 p.m.
Kindergarten—William Gay—7:50 a.m.—3:05 p.m.
First-fourth—Emerson—8:15 a.m.—3:30 p.m.
—Edmond Doyle—8:15 p.m.—3:30 p.m.
—Will Rogers—8:15 a.m.—3:30 p.m.
Fifth-sixth—Parker—7:45 a.m.—3 p.m.
Seventh-eighth—Puterbaugh—8:05 a.m.—3:20 p.m.
Ninth-12th—High school—7:55 a.m.—3:10 p.m.
