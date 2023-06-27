Wednesday, May 10 the Blue 97 FOP Foundation presented two of four scholarships that were awarded to some amazing seniors this year.
The Blue 97 FOP Foundation is a volunteer 501 c3 organization with the mission of providing support to the McAlester Police Department, FOP Lodge 97, and other law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. After the tragic losses of members of the McAlester Police Department, spouses of officers came together to form the Blue 97 FOP Foundation established April 2023, to assist children in achieving their dreams of becoming law enforcement officers, educate the public about law enforcement, and carry the memory and the legacy of fallen officers.
The first scholarship was provided by Shelley Kelley in memory of her late husband and her hero, Officer Danny Kelley. On January 30, 2022, Danny’s family, the McAlester Police Department, and the community lost Danny. When Danny began his journey into his law enforcement career, he had to purchase his own handgun and ammunition for his firearms qualifications for his CLEET course.
Danny wanted to help children achieve their dreams of becoming law enforcement officers by supplying them with the proper equipment. The Danny Kelley memorial scholarship was awarded to Caston Ridenour of Stuart High School. Caston has a dream of being in law enforcement. Caston worked extremely hard in the classroom and completed his senior year with a GPA of 4.31. He will attend Oklahoma State University to major in a criminal justice field in the fall.
Thanks to Shelley and the Blue 97 FOP Foundation Danny’s legacy will go on. He will always be a hero to his family, McAlester Police Department, and his community by supporting children who want to pursue their dreams of seeking a career in law enforcement.
The second scholarship was provided by the Blue 97 FOP Foundation. The Foundation raised the money for the scholarships by selling T-shirts labeled with the Foundation’s motto “Support the Brave, Honor the Fallen, Back the Blue”.
The second scholarship was awarded to Brooklyn Bedford of Coweta High School. Brooklyn comes from a long family history of law enforcement officers and also has a dream to have a career in law enforcement.
A quote from Brooklyn was “I want to give people closure in knowing what truly happened to their loved ones.” Not only does Brooklyn truly care for other people, she has also worked hard in the classroom.
Brooklyn completed her senior year with a GPA of 3.93 and will also attend Oklahoma State University in the fall to major in a criminal justice field.
This scholarship is in memory of the following fallen officers from the McAlester Police Department:
Chief Ott Reed- EOW — June 17, 1933
Officer David Sheehan -EOW — July 30, 1981
Officer Ronnie Fox — EOW — July 30, 1981
Officer Herbert McIntosh — EOW-May 9, 1984
Officer Mitch Weeks — EOW — Jan. 6th 2012
Officer Danny Kelley — EOW — Jan. 30, 2022
Captain Richard Parker — EOW — March 16, 2023
Officer Joe Barlow — EOW — March 20, 2023
The Blue 97 FOP Foundation will be giving away two more memorial scholarships this year. The scholarship applications will close on Friday, May 12th at noon. One of these scholarships will be sponsored by Laurie Boggess to honor the memory of her late husband Larry Boggess who passed away December 31, 2022. Larry was a 35+ year veteran of law enforcement in the state of Oklahoma. Larry began his career at the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department then went on to serve with the Oklahoma Capitol Patrol, Warr Acres Police Department then retired from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assigned to the Southeast Regional Office in McAlester. Larry was a member of the FOP throughout his law enforcement career.
The scholarship applications were sent to the school counselors for disbursement. The Blue 97 FOP Foundation will continue to provide support to children’s education.
If you would like to make a donation or sponsor a scholarship please contact us via Facebook or email us at Blue97FOP@yahoo.com, you can also make donations to the Blue 97 FOP Foundation’s account located at the First National Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.