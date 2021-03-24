A benefit lunch is planned this week to support a local deputy battling lung cancer and his family.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation will host the benefit Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Hall, 318 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester with all proceeds going to PCSO Deputy Sgt. Jay Truly.
“When I was there in ‘93 to ‘96, Jay was my chief deputy in ‘95 through part of ‘96,” said Morris. “He kind of took me under his wing then and he’s the one that kind of helped me get on at PD.”
Morris said he has a photo of the two when he graduated from CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.)
“He kind of mentored me,” said Morris. “Then he went to the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) then he retired and moved back to town.”
The sheriff said Truly has been back at the department for approximately two years and is a full-time sergeant on the evening shift.
Morris said a mix of volunteers will serve up a lunch plate for $7.50 consisting of spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, dessert, and a drink.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Foundation is also selling raffle tickets for a Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor rifle with the money benefiting Truly and his family. Tickets will be $5 a piece or five for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the sheriff’s office and will be available at the door Thursday.
Morris said people who can’t make it to the benefit lunch and wish to help can contact him at the sheriff’s office by calling 918-423-5858.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” said Morris. “All of the food and everything we’ve got has pretty much been donated. The community has really got behind us as they do a lot of times in McAlester.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
