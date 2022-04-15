Holdenville attorney Andy Baca filed as a candidate for the District 18 state representative’s post Friday afternoon, setting up a potential race with current District 18 State Rep. David Smith, of the rural McAlester area.
Also on Friday, Tim Mills filed for reelection to the office of Pittsburg County Associate District Judge, as the three-day candidate filing period neared its end on 5 p.m. Friday.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan filed Thursday for reelection to the District 18 judicial post, which includes Pittsburg and McIntosh counties. Races for judicial offices in Oklahoma are nonpartisan, meaning judicial candidates do not run for office as members of political parties.
No additional candidates had filed for offices held in Pittsburg County near 5 p.m. on Friday, when the filing period was set to end.
Following closing of the filing period, candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, to either withdraw their candidacy or protest the candidacy of another candidate for the same office.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said candidates wanting to withdraw need to submit a notarized letter of withdrawal by the April 19 deadline at the place where they filed for office — which is the Pittsburg County Election Board for county candidates or the Oklahoma State Election Board for state or federal office candidates.
Letters from candidates contesting candidacies of another candidate for the same office do not require notarization, Barnes said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
