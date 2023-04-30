The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped Sunday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
Kevin G. Shelman, 50, was reported as an escapee from the minimum-security facility Sunday afternoon following the 2 p.m. inmate count, according to ODOC.
Shelman is described as 5' 9" and 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He has no identifiers or aliases, ODOC said.
Records show Shelman was serving sentences out of Tulsa County District Court for assault and battery on a police officer and obscene/threatening or harassing phone calls.
