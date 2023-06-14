Attorneys for the federal government and a woman indicted in a 2021 fatal shooting in Wilburton urged a judge to accept a plea agreement.
Alyssa Turner was federally indicted in August 2021 on three counts — murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person in the court of a violation to Title 18 — for the July 2 fatal shooting of Emmett Carshall in Wilburton following an altercation.
Turner plead guilty in July 2022 to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country with government prosecutors moving to dismiss the murder and two firearm indictments.
“On July 2, 2021, in the heat of passion and during an argument, I shot Emmett Carshall, which led to his death,” Turner wrote in acceptance of the agreement.
Turner faced up to 15 years in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons along with possible fines and restitution with supervised released of up to three years for the acceptance of the agreement.
A pre-sentence investigation concluded that Turner was a victim of abuse before the fatal shooting and Turner acted in the heat of passion in response to the abuse.
“The facts of the case call for a stiffer sentence than an ordinary manslaughter case,” the government wrote in a court document. “Here, before firing several shots and killing E.C, Defendant had the wherewithal to reach into a purse, retrieve a firearm, exit the vehicle, and demand E.C. to exit the vehicle. Nevertheless, the evidence shows E.C. attacked Defendant prior to his death and Defendant’s body had noticeable signs of abuse at the time she was booked into jail. A sentence of 120 months is appropriate based on the facts, evidence, and nature and circumstances of the case.”
Attorneys for Turner wrote in court documents their client accepts responsibility for the crime “and has saved the government time and money” by accepting the plea agreement.
“The nature and circumstances of the offense, and the individual characteristics of Ms. Turner support the acceptance of the plea agreement in this case,” her attorneys wrote. “Such a sentence takes into consideration the sentencing guideline range, that a life was taken, will serve as a deterrent for Ms. Turner and those who know of the offense, will protect the public, will provide Ms. Turner with punishment and rehabilitative treatment, and will avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities.”
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a witness to the shooting told investigators Turner and Carshall were verbally and physically fighting inside a vehicle before the vehicle was pulled over by the witness on Main Street in Wilburton, court documents state.
The witness said she told Carshall to get out of the vehicle and that is when Turner got out and was telling Carshall to get out before retrieving a .380 caliber pistol from the witness’ purse and shooting Carshall several times, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the witness said Carshall opened the door to the vehicle and said he was shot with Turner throwing the gun and saying, “call 911.”
Carshall was pronounced dead at the scene and Turner was taken into custody following the shooting, the affidavit states.
A date for Turner’s formal sentencing was not scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.
