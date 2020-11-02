Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Rae Brewster has been awarded a $500 prize as part of its “We Love Teachers” campaign. A total of 160 awards, totaling $80,000, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint.
Brewster, who teaches grades 1st through 4th at Will Rogers Elementary School in McAlester, plans to use her prize money to replace classroom chairs.
“Thank you so much for caring about teachers and our students!” said Brewster.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 5. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
“Arvest celebrates Ms. Brewster and is so happy to recognize her in this way,” Arvest marketing manager, Rita Garrison said. “We hope this prize makes her job a little easier.”
“We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all the communities we serve. We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play.”
