Strike up the band and light up the skies.
Plans for Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester are ongoing with the addition of two more major participants.
A fly-over by a U.S. Navy jet during the downtown AFD parade and the participation of the 77th U.S. Army Military Band band from Fort Sill in Lawton have been conformed by Armed Forces Day Committee Chairman Jeff Wolf.
Other additions include the participation of several Oklahoma National Guard units stationed in the area, Wolf said
They will be added to other Armed Forces Day activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces participation in McAlester, including the Armed Forces Day Luncheon and the Armed Forces Day Parade. Fly-overs by members of the Tulsa War Birds are also expected.
The AFD Luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, featuring keynote speaker U.S. Navy Captain Cedrick L. Jessup at the Scottish Rite Temple, at Second Street and Washington Avenue in McAlester. Doors open at 11 a.m.
It's followed by the Armed Forces Day Parade, set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, in Downtown McAlester.
"Honor, Courage and Commitment," are the core values of the U.S. Navy, the branch of the nation's military service being honored this year during the 2022 AFD events.
Wolf hopes to see another patriotic turnout by McAlester-area residents and visitors for this year's Armed Forces Day events, much like the one that supported last year's AFD Parade.
"When you fill the streets, it tells the veterans they are not forgotten," Wolf said. The same thing goes for the Armed Forces Day Luncheon at the Scottish Rite Temple.
"When you fill this thing up, it's a homage to the veterans of our community," said Wolf.
While the Armed Forces Day Parade made a comeback last year, this will mark the first time the Armed Forces Day Luncheon has been held in three years, following cancelation of the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID 19 concerns.
One difference this year is holding the luncheon at the Scottish Rite Temple. This will be the first year the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite hosts the Armed Forces Day events in McAlester. Wolf said the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite stepped up to take on the event after the McAlester Chamber of Commerce's Executive Board voted not to handle the Armed Forces Day activities this year.
Luncheon tickets are $25 for individuals or $200 for a corporate sponsorship table, which seats seven plus a guest seat for a sailor or other military service members attending the event. Reservations for the luncheon can be made by phoning the Scottish Rite Temple at 918-423-6360 and speaking to Cherie Hamilton from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Messages can be left on the phone for calls on Friday and through the weekend.
President of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite in McAlester, Dennis Wilson, is seeing lots of interest the the return of the Armed Forces Day luncheon.
"It's going great. Seating is limited so call in and make reservations," he advised.
In addition to the previously-mentioned parade participants, others include U.S. Navy Special Weapons, the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, the Mid-Del Junior ROTC Color Guard, the reigning Miss McAlester and Miss McAlester Outstanding Teen, the Girl Scouts, the Coalgate High School Band and more.
Parade entries are free this year.
"Parade entry registration forms are available at the McAlester Public Library or at City Hall," said Armed Forces Day Committee spokesperson Lacey Sudderth.
Parade entry forms can also obtained by email at mcalesterafd@gmail.com, Wolf said. Completed forms can be returned by email to the same address of mcalesterafd@gmail.com, he said,
Completed entry forms can also be sent by regular mail to: Attn: McAlester Armed Forces Day Parade / Scottish Rite Temple; P.O. Box 609; McAlester, OK; 74502.
"We will accept parade entries until May 2," Sudderth said. Anyone signing up after that date can still participate, but will be placed at the back of the parade.
Once again, the parade will line up this year at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. Check-in is at the Diamond Trophy and Engraving parking lot at 7 N. A Street, with the parade lineup down A Street. Participants will be assigned a lineup number the week of the parade.
The parade route will be the same as in previous years. From A Street, the parade will head east on Carl Albert Parkway, then turn south for one block on Fifth Street, then turn to the right and commence west down Choctaw Avenue to South Main Street.
It looked for a while the AFD Parade and Luncheon might not be held this year, until the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite stepped forward.
"They're helping us save this patriotic event for our veterans," Wolf said.
Scottish Rite members who agreed to host the Armed Forces Day events included Wilson, along with Steve Caudill, Jim Mercer and Randy Roden, as well as Indian Chapter Grand Secretary Michael A. Ebert.
Members arranged the meeting with Wolf after learning the parade and banquet might have to be canceled this year due to the lack of a sponsor. Wilson said they were glad to take on the Armed Forces Day events.
"We felt like it was a worthwhile cause and we wanted to honor our veterans," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.