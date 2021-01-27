An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill to establish a fund to combat human trafficking with money obtained through fees charged for the number of patrons of live adult entertainment establishments in Oklahoma.
District 15 State Representative Randy Randleman filed House Bill 2931 that would create the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Revolving Fund.
The bill would require live adult entertainment establishments in the state to record daily the number of customers admitted to the business and would require a $5 “admission fee” for each customer paid by the establishment to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
According to the text of the proposed bills, live adult entertainment establishments would not be required to impose “the tax on customers of the establishment.”
“The live adult entertainment establishment shall have the discretion to determine the manner by which the establishment derives the funds required to pay the fee imposed under the provisions of this section,” the bill states.
The bill will also require retailers selling internet-enabled devices to equip internet filters on all devices sold in the state of Oklahoma with a $20 fee required to remove the filters from the device by the consumer.
According to the proposed bill, the filter would block by default websites that are known to facilitate human trafficking or prostitution, display child and revenge porn or obscene material harmful to minors.
Retailers would have to make “reasonable and ongoing efforts” to ensure that a product’s filter functions properly, the bill’s text states along with establishing a reporting mechanism to allow consumers to report unblocked websites the filters are designed to target.
Any child pornography reported through the reporting mechanism would be then required to be reported to the CyberTipline of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Social media websites that already have a reporting mechanism in place, search engines, and websites that display complete movie ratings are exempt from the proposed filtering.
Consumers that don’t want the filer on their device would be required to present identification verifying the person is over the age of 18, acknowledge a warning regarding the dangers of deactivating the filter, and paying a $20 fee that would also go into the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Revolving Fund.
First time violations of the proposed internet filter rule would, upon conviction, be guilty of a misdemeanor subject to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or a term in the county jail not to exceed more than two days, or both such fine and imprisonment.
Money in the fund will be used to promote the development of locally-based nonprofit programs for survivors of sexual-based offenses, empower entities working to uphold community standards of decency to protect children and strengthen families, prevent or offset the costs of sex-related offenses, and to maximize human flourishing and protect the safety, health, and welfare of the public.
