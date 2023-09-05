Emergency responders from the Choctaw Lighthorse and the Indianola Fire Department are mourning after both departments suffered losses on Monday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Rance Warren, of McAlester, was pronounced dead at the McAlester Regional Health Center from injuries received in a Monday accident.
According to the Choctaw Nation, Warren dedicated more than 13 years to the tribe's Public Safety Departement in both security and as a Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Officer.
"He worked in our Pittsburg County division and always represented our values of Faith, Family and Culture while serving and protecting the community,” said Michael Hall, Choctaw Nation's exeuctive director of public safety. “We are heartbroken as a brotherhood and for his family.”
According to OHP’s report, Warren was driving a 2020 Polaris General when he took a curve to the left, Troopers said Warren gave the utility vehicle gas and began to lose control on the gravel edge of the South side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled onto the passenger side, rotated, and spun backward into a tree.
“That impact caused it to roll another half turn onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver and coming to rest on top of the driver,” the report states.
Warren was transported to MRHC by Pafford EMS where he was pronounced dead, the report states.
Troopers state two passengers, a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were treated and released for injuries received in the accident from area hospitals.
Investigators say seatbelts were equipped, but not in use at the time of the collision. Investigators state the cause was an unsafe speed on a curve and note there was an “odor of alcohol.”
“The Choctaw Lighthorse Police are appreciative for the extension of sympathies and compassion shown to us by others in the law enforcement community and general public,” Hall said.
Longtime Indianola Fire Chief Jim Herrin was found unresponsive in his home Monday.
A social media post from the Canadian Shores Volunteer Fire Department states the department was paged out to assist on a medical call with a male possible deceased.
“We arrived on scene and there was no response,” the post states.
Dispatchers notified fire departments across Pittsburg County of Herrin’s passing with a Monday night page.
“Central 10-65, Indianola Chief One is out of service, Sept. 4, 2023, at 16:55”
Final arraignments for both men were pending as of Tuesday.
