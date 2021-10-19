The due date for applications from eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members to receive both a Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday meal voucher is Oct. 22.
The Holiday Meal Voucher Program provides eligible Choctaw families in need within the 10-and-a-half county area with a $45 voucher towards the purchase of meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Eligible tribal members who are approved before Oct. 23 will receive a voucher for both holidays with applications received between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30 receiving a voucher only for Christmas.
Vouchers are valid only for specific products at select retailers.
Applicants must be a Choctaw Nation tribal member who is at least 18 years old or a non-tribal member with a Choctaw Nation tribal member as a dependent and must meet low-income requirements.
Those who apply must supply a utility bill and current income verification for all household members.
Low-income families are also eligible to apply through Nov. 16 for the Christmas for Families in need program which provides eligible Choctaw families with Christmas presents for children under the age 16 and under.
Required documents for the program is a copy of the applicant’s current income verification.
Nov. 16 is the last day to apply for the Christmas for Families program with gifts delivered to the Choctaw Nation Community Center of the applicant's choice Dec. 10.
The following is a list of income guidelines for households:
2-person household, $16,000
3-person household, $20,000
4-person household, $25,000
5-person household, $30,000
6-person household, $35,000
To apply, tribal members can visit www.choctawnation.com/covidrelief for an application. Members will then be asked to log in or create a Chahta Achvffa account to continue with the application process.
Applications are also available at Choctaw Nation Community Centers across the 10.5-county area.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.