The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled Monday to not grant a stay of the upcoming executions for two Oklahoma death-row inmates arguing the state's use of midazolam in its lethal injection protocol is “not appropriate.”
Oklahoma death row inmate Donald Grant is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitently in McAlester, with Gilbert Postelle’s execution scheduled for Feb. 17.
Judges for the appeals court wrote in their ruling that the two men “failed to show the district court’s factual findings were clearly erroneous, or that the district court committed legal error in reaching its conclusions.”
Attorneys for the two inmates filed the appeal after U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled last week Grant and Postelle did not show in their motions filed that “'it is sure or very likely’ their executions will entail physical pain more severe than that attendant to the insertion of the IV catheters.”
Friot denied the motion asking for the stay of the executions after hearing “nearly” 10 hours of argument during a Jan. 10 hearing.
Attorneys for the two inmates filed arguments that midazolam, one part of the three-drug cocktail the state of Oklahoma uses in lethal injections, is not appropriate for use in the procedure. They pointed to the Oct. 28, 2021, execution of John Grant and argued that “the protocol and its use of midazolam as a sole sedative to induce and maintain anesthesia, coupled with a cursory consciousness check, subjected John Grant to severe pain and suffering over an extended period of time.”
Media witnesses to John Grant’s execution said John Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and prison officials wiped vomit from his face before he was pronounced dead.
“Not only is midazolam not appropriate and not approved for use alone to induce and maintain anesthesia, but its effectiveness as a sedative is quite variable depending on the person,” the motion states.
Friot wrote in his ruling that previous arguments show that John Grant was drinking soda and chips 45 minutes before his 4 p.m. scheduled execution with Dr. Ervin Yen testifying that vomiting observed would be expected from a person “who has a significant amount of food and fluid in his stomach, is strapped down supine on a gurney and injected with a drug which quickly produces unconsciousness.”
Yen, who witnessed the execution of John Grant in person, also testified that the convulsions observed “were indicative of an obstructed airway” and that the movements were not purposeful.
“The explanation for this is that if an individual is conscious, he will breathe normally, but if he is unconscious ‘you can’t do anything about that obstructed airway,’” Friot wrote in his ruling.
Dr. Joseph Cohen, a forensic pathologist, who did not witness the John Grant execution but performed an autopsy on John Grant, concluded that “it was more likely than not” the inmate experienced conscious pain and suffering.”
“The persuasive value of this conclusion by Dr. Cohen is questionable when viewed in the light of the fact that Dr. Cohen did not observe the (John) Grant execution, has no experience with midazolam, and did not review the declaration of Dr. Yen,” Friot wrote in his ruling.
