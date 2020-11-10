American Legion Post 79 will implement COVID-19 precautions in order to host its annual breakfast free to veterans on Veterans Day.
The post at 400 S. Second St. in McAlester will host veterans for a free breakfast 7-10 a.m. Wednesday.
"We're going practice social distancing and do everything we can to be safe with COVID, but don't want to just not do it this year," said Connie Clemons, who .
She said her husband, David Clemons, and Post Commander Bill Teague hope veterans enjoy the free breakfast and spending some time with each other at a safe distance.
"We want to show our appreciation to our veterans on Veterans Day, to remind them that we are still here and thinking of them," she said.
Clemons said the post will implement physical distancing by taking out half the number of chairs in the facility.
She said the event brought about 250 people last year, but expects there to never be more than about a dozen people eating at the same time.
