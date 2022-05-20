12:12 p.m. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the mother is now in custody after being found in Kiowa.
11:58 a.m. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the children were located safe at a residence in Kiowa.
Morris said investigators went back to the residence where Moises Aranda was located and the children were there with the mother still on the run.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol states Alexandria Aranda is believed to be in a blue Dodge Magnum with a Kansas license plate.
9:40 a.m. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the father, Moises Aranda, was taken into custody in Kiowa and is not cooperating with investigators.
"He was hiding," Morris said. "He won't tell us where mom or the kids are. So we're flooding Kiowa with a full allout search."
The vehicle was also found with no new possible vehicle information available.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for three Pittsburg County children.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the two suspects, Moises and Alexandria Aranda, “strongarmed” a family member from a residence on Daisy Road who had temporary custody and took the three children.
“They was doing a safety plan and they just came back and got them,” Morris said.
The sheriff said the call came into his dispatch around 7:25 a.m. Friday morning.
Morris said he believes the two suspects are on their way back to New Mexico with 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda.
According to the Amber Alert, the suspects and the children were last seen in a gold 2010 Chevy Equinox with Oklahoma license plate number LTL-303.
“This will be a non-custodial abduction,” the alert states.
Morris said if the vehicle or the suspects and children are seen, to call 911.
