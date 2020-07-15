Multiple agencies are investigating an apparent homicide from early Wednesday in McAlester.
McAlester Police Lt. Preston Rogers said agencies were still processing the scene of "an apparent homicide" Wednesday morning after a man was found unresponsive near G Street and Polk Avenue inside a residence.
Rogers said the department’s criminal investigation unit, OSBI, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office are processing the scene and a person of interest was in custody.
He said the victim had not been identified and agencies would need to notify next of kin.
Rogers said MPD received a call around 12:21 a.m. Wednesday from the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office on a report of a man possibly injured.
He said agencies obtained warrants and were still processing the scene early Wednesday.
PCSO deputies were also on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.