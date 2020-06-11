Kiowa Power Partners, LLC, owner of Tenaska Kiamichi Generating Station near Kiowa, and the facility’s electricity customer, Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. (Shell Energy), have awarded $12,000 in college scholarships to eight Kiowa High School seniors.
Since 2004, the companies have presented 140 scholarships totaling nearly $150,000 to local students. Scholarships were awarded to Kiowa High School students who demonstrate good character, academic achievement and leadership.
“Supporting our communities is a big part of the Tenaska culture,” said Frank Carelli, plant manager at Tenaska Kiamichi. “One of our best and favorite ways to illustrate that is by providing scholarships to outstanding students on their way to becoming future leaders.”
Scholarships were awarded to: Maggie Armstrong, daughter of Kim and Richard Armstrong of McAlester; Rachel Eggleston, daughter of Rob and Beverely Eggleston, of McAlester; Lacie Gamble, daughter of Cindy and Brant Gamble, of Kiowa; Paige Grimes, daughter of Pam and Paul Grimes, of McAlester; Cadence Howard, daughter of Sarah and Jared Howard, of Kiowa; Karlie McCormick, daughter of Tonya Corley, of Kiowa; Micah Medders, son of Jon and Lesley Medders, of McAlester; and Madelyn Patton, daughter of Melannie Riddle, of Kiowa.
The annual scholarship program managed by Omaha, Nebraska-based Tenaska has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships nationwide. Roughly 900 students in communities where its facilities are located have benefited from the program since 2000.
Fueled by clean-burning natural gas, Tenaska Kiamichi produces 1,220 megawatts of electricity for sale to Shell Energy, which markets the power.
The plant is a large taxpayer in Pittsburg County, contributing more than $44.6 million in property taxes to date. In 2019, the plant injected approximately $6.8 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy. In addition, employees volunteered more than 300 hours to support local community and charitable projects.
Kiowa Power Partners, LLC is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, Tyr Energy, Inc. and JERA Co., Inc.
About Kiowa Power Partners, LLC
About Tenaska
Tenaska, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were approximately $9.9 billion in 2019.
Tenaska has developed approximately 10,500 megawatts (MW) of natural gas-fueled and renewable power projects. Affiliate Tenaska Solar Ventures provides development services for roughly 6,000 MW of renewable solar capacity. Tenaska and its affiliates have managed the acquisition and divestiture of 10,500 MW of energy assets. The current Tenaska operating fleet includes 12 natural gas-fueled and renewable generating facilities able to generate approximately 8,200 MW combined.
Tenaska affiliates are industry leaders in natural gas and electric power marketing. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. TMV is consistently top ranked by its customers in the annual Mastio & Company Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value / Loyalty Benchmarking Study. During 2019, TMV sold or managed 10.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas per day. Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers in the U.S., with more third party-owned generation under management than any other provider.
