The following musical artists will be featured at this year’s Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tvshka Homma.
1Audio Crush
Audio Crush labels itself as “Tulsa’s number one party band.”
According to the band’s website, Audio Crush plays all the favorite hits, from classic rock to modern dance tunes. Nominated for The Absolute Best Of Tulsa awards, the band delivers a diverse and fun show that keeps people dancing all night long. “Suzie and Richard’s vocals are top notch and sure to entertain! Chris Brown absolutely smokes the Telecaster and Ryan and Ric lay down a groove that’s deeper than the Grand Canyon!” the website states.
Audio Crush is scheduled to perform from 6-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
2 The Close
The Close is a collective of introspective lyricists who pen genre-blending melodies wrapped in stellar harmonies. Lori Rowton, Shannon Walker and James Mckinney share songwriting and lead vocals, with Lori being a member of the Choctaw Nation, originally from Tushka, Ok. According to the group’s website, their performances blur the lines between Americana, Contemporary Folk, Roots and Country with a commercial Pop sensibility. The band will release their debut full-length album Orbit in Fall 2023.
The Close is set to perform from 6:45-7:15 p.m. Saturday.
3Neal McCoy and Diamond Rio
Longtime Labor Day Festival performer Neal McCoy will return to Tvshka Homma Saturday. Neal McCoy has released fifteen studio albums on various labels and has released 34 singles to country radio.
Diamond Rio, known for making timeless country music for more than 30 years, also makes their return to Tvshka Homma. The group has sold more than 6.8 million albums and surpassing over 1.05 billion global streams, Diamond Rio has charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles.
McCoy is scheduled to perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Diamond Rio following up until 11 p.m.
4Mark Trammell Quartet and Kingsman Quartet
For more than 40 years Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel Music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.”
Since 1956, The Kingsman Quartet has risen from humble beginnings in the mountains of western North Carolina to one of the most beloved and innovative groups in Christian music.
The Mark Trammell Quartet is set to perform from 6-7 p.m. Sunday with the Kingsman to follow.
5Jason Crabb and Zach Williams
Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won a GRAMMY and 21 Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year since releasing his first single in 2009.
Zach Williams has become one of Contemporary Christian Music’s leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly awarded him his first GRAMMY with his debut album, 2017’s Chain Breaker.
Crabb is scheduled to perform from 8-9 p.m. Sunday with Williams to follow.
