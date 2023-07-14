The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission gives information on its next hiring event in McAlester.

1 When is the hiring event?

The event will be held on Monday, July 17, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

2 Where is the event being held?

At Oklahoma Works, 1414 E. Wade Watts Ave. in McAlester.

3 What employers are participating in the event?

Participating employers include Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Jackie Brannon Correction Center, Mack Alford Correctional Center, and the City of McAlester.

4 What do I need to bring to the event?

Participants are recommended to bring a copy of their resume, references, a notebook and pen along with their driver’s license to the event.

5 Who is eligible to attend the event?

The event is open to all job seekers looking for employment.



