The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission gives information on its next hiring event in McAlester.
1 When is the hiring event?
The event will be held on Monday, July 17, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
2 Where is the event being held?
At Oklahoma Works, 1414 E. Wade Watts Ave. in McAlester.
3 What employers are participating in the event?
Participating employers include Oklahoma State Penitentiary, Jackie Brannon Correction Center, Mack Alford Correctional Center, and the City of McAlester.
4 What do I need to bring to the event?
Participants are recommended to bring a copy of their resume, references, a notebook and pen along with their driver’s license to the event.
5 Who is eligible to attend the event?
The event is open to all job seekers looking for employment.
