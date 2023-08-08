The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission gives information on its next hiring event in McAlester.
1 When is the hiring event?
The event will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
2 Where is the event being held?
At Oklahoma Works, 1414 E. Wade Watts Ave. in McAlester.
3 What employers are participating in the event?
Participating employers include Booth Environmental Sales, Express Employment Professionals, AARP, the City of McAlester and KiBois Community Action.
4 What do I need to bring to the event?
Participants are recommended to bring a copy of their resume, references, a notebook and pen along with their driver’s license to the event. Come prepared to be interviewed.
5 Who is eligible to attend the event?
The event is open to all job seekers looking for employment.
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.