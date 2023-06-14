NextHome Professionals and the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter give information on an adoption event being held Thursday at the shelter.
1 Why is the event being held on Thursday, June 15?
NextHome Professionals is sponsoring the adoption event as part of their company wide Luke Day on Thursday, June 15. Luke is the company’s beloved orange French bulldog mascot. According to the company, NextHome set aside June 15th as “Luke Day” to celebrate Luke by participating in community service and outreach.
2 What activities will be available to do at the event?
Food trucks, face painting, games, and other activities are planned for the Thursday event.
3 What does an adoption of an animal from the shelter come with?
The animal will be spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Animals will also be dewormed with dogs checked for heart worms.
4 What all comes with an adoption of a dog?
Every dog that is adopted Thursday will come home with a brand new dog bed, bowls, and dog food. Drawings will also be held throughout the day for prize packs that include dog toys, treats, and other goodies.
5 Where is the shelter and what hours will the event be held?
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
—Derrick James
