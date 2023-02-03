The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality gives information on what to do when a boil order is issued.
1 What is the best way to make water safe to drink?
Heat water until it reaches a rolling boil and let the water boil for one minute. After the water cools, it can be used for drinking or to be stored in a clean container.
2 What is the best way to sanitize containers being used to store the boiled water?
Make a sanitizing solution by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach in one quart of water. Pour this sanitizing solution into a clean storage container and shake well, making sure that the solution coats the entire inside of the container.
Let the clean storage container sit at least 30 seconds and then pour the solution out of the container. Let empty container air dry or rinse it with clean water that has already been made safe, if available.
3 What if I have a water filter?
Boil tap water even if it is filtered with a kitchen or household water filter. Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.
4 What about bathing and flushing the toilet?
Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering. Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.
The water can be used to flush the toilets as usual.
5 What is the best way to feed a baby using formula?
If not breastfeeding, use ready-to-use baby formula, if possible. If ready-to-use baby formula is not available, use bottled water to prepare powdered or concentrated baby formula.
If bottled water is not available, use boiled water to prepare baby formula.
Wash and sterilize bottles and nipples in either bottled water or water that has been made safe to use. If you cannot sterilize bottles, use single-serve, ready-to-feed bottles
