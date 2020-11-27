The United States Postal Services details what Operation Santa is and how children can participate and how someone can adopt a child's letter to Santa.
1. What is the mission of Operation Santa?
The United States Postal Service is responsible for the nation’s letters. Thousands are sent to Santa and the North Pole each year. The mission of the USPS Operation Santa® program is to answer these letters.
2. What is the history of Operation Santa?
In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock created Santa’s first mailroom—authorizing local postmasters to open up these letters for employees to read and respond. In the 1940s, letters poured in and the program was opened to the general public. Charitable organizations, corporations, and regular folks across the country all participated. The USPS set out to digitize the experience so more people could get involved and adopt more letters. In 2017, the online program started in New York. In 2019, the program expanded nationwide.
3. How can my child participate in Operation Santa?
To participate in the USPS Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop. Letters will be accepted November 16 through December 15.
USPS advises that Santa’s mailing address be placed in the middle of the envelope. Letters can be addressed simply to SANTA CLAUS, but postal officials prefer his official Postal Service address:
SANTA CLAUS
123 ELF ROAD
NORTH POLE 88888
USPS instructs you to write your full name and address in the upper left corner. Then, apply a first-class stamp in the upper right hand corner.
Postal officials state letters requesting clothes and shoes should include sizes and colors. Letters requesting toys, games and books should be specific.
These letters will populate the USPSOperationSanta.com website, which opens for letter adoption on Friday, Dec. 4.
4. How do I adopt a letter?
This year USPS is encouraging individuals and organizations to go online to the USPSOperationSanta.com website and adopt a letter to help a child or family have a happy holiday when they otherwise might not.
Due to COVID-19, officials state there will be no in-person letter adoptions this year.
Postal officials state letters received before Dec. 15 will be uploaded and made available for adoption, though the sooner your letter is received, the more likely it is to be answered.
5. Is there a limit to the number of letters I can adopt?
There isn’t a limit to the number of letters you can adopt. However, make sure you are able to fulfill the letters that you do adopt. Every adopted letter is removed from the site. If you are unable to fulfill the request, please cancel your adoption on your profile so it can be adopted by another kind elf!
