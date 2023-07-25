Stacy Williams, site director for CREOKS, gives information about a community giveback event being held Thursday in McAlester by Humanity918 and other organizations.
1 What is the community giveback event?
Humanity918 started by Kelly White as a personal mission to hand out care packages, blankets, etc. to those struggling with resources in the community. It has grown to monthly pop-up events collaborating with area agencies and organizations to provide support and resources on a larger scale.
2 When and where will the event be held?
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot located at South Main Street and East Cherokee Avenue in McAlester.
Anyone wishing to share their resources and services at the Humanity918 pop-up events, contact Kelly White by emailing humanity918.mcalester@gmail.com.
3 How did these events start?
A need was identified to bring resources and services together in one location on a routine basis for folks to access with one trip to one location. Transportation is an identified barrier for many people. After meeting with several agencies and resources, Humanity918 decided to organize the monthly pop-up events and invite agencies and services to attend. We hope to add more services and resources each month.
4 What resources will be available?
There will be a meal provided, hydration station, basic hygiene essentials and clothing as well as information on services and resources such as housing, employment, medical, mental health, benefits enrollment. There will also be a Narcan, medication lock boxes and other resources available. Agencies such as Pittsburg County Health Department, Caring Hands, CREOKS and Choctaw Nation will be on-site.
5 How can people receive resources outside of the giveback event?
The County Health Departments have Community Health Workers who focus their efforts on connecting people with the services and resources they need to help meet their needs. Folks can contact their local health department and ask for the Community Health worker. 918-423-1267.
