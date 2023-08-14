The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details the Success through Academic Recognition incentive program for Choctaw students nationwide who are enrolled in grades 2nd through 12th.
1 What is the STAR Program?
The Success through Academic Recognition (STAR) program is an incentive program for Choctaw members enrolled in grades 2nd through 12th, (nationwide and homeschool students as well), that rewards students for academic excellence and encourages success in the classroom.
2 How can my student apply for the program?
To apply for this program, you must: Be a Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal member, submit a qualifying document from the attended school that includes the student’s name, grades for completed semester for which applying, and semester for which student is applying.
3 How can my student be eligible for the grade-based or attendance awards?
To qualify for the grade-based award, the application must have a transcript, progress report, report card, or other documentation showing the student’s grades and attendance.
Other forms of documentation may be accepted if the required information is displayed. Any questions regarding the accepted documents, please feel free to contact the STAR program at (800) 522-6170.
4 How much are the awards and when are they awarded?
STAR awards are given twice a year, at the end of each completed semester. Students can earn incentives for academic achievements, such as a $50 gift card for all A's, a $25 gift card for all A's and B's or all B's, and/or a $25 gift card for perfect attendance.
5 How do I enroll my student?
Applications are available online through the Choctaw Nation’s Chahta Achvffa portal located at https://chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com/
