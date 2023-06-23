TravelOK.com gives information on the annual Antique Tractor and Implement Show being held Saturday at Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. More information can be obtained by calling 918-465-3400 or by visiting TravelOK.com./robberscave.
1 What is the Antique Tractor and Implement Show?
The event began as a way to help the public understand how farming has progressed from horse to steam, then to gas, diesel and hydraulics, to today’s technology. This is the 12th year for the event.
2 What time is registration and how much does it cost?
Registration begins at 7 a.m. near the park entrance. Entries are free. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
3 Is there a cost to attend the event?
Parking and entry are free for the event.
4 What events will happen throughout the day?
There will be entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, and old-fashioned fun and games such as stick and hoop rolling, corn shelling, skillet and wrench tosses, and more! A parade of power featuring all entries will start at 2 p.m. with the awards presentation at 4 p.m.
5 What awards will be given out?
Categories for awards include horse drawn, tractor, implement, miscellaneous, hit and miss engine, and Model T and Model A Fords.
—Derrick James
