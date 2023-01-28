Service Oklahoma provides information on the agency’s mission to ease the stress in navigating and obtaining government services while providing Oklahomans with a great experience. More information can be found by visiting www.oklahoma.gov/service.
1 What is Service Oklahoma?
On May 19, 2022, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed HB3419 into law, creating Service Oklahoma. This was the culmination of a year-long effort by Rep. Dell Kerbs and Sen. Chuck Hall.
I n 2019, Kerbs and Hall began exploring ways to modernize and standardize how we deliver services to our citizens. Together, they led a bipartisan working group with the goal of providing Oklahomans with a more efficient system to receive driver license and motor vehicle services.
Kerbs and Hall co-authored Bill HB3419 in January 2022. In May, Bill HB3419 passed with bi-partisan support.
2 What services are available online?
Oklahomans can renew their driver license as well as renew registrations for vehicles and boats online. Those who are obtaining a driver license for the first time or transferring from another state will have to appear in person.
3 Can I still do renewals in person?
Yes, Oklahomans can go to any licensed operator or licensing office to renew a driver license if it is a Class D driver license. Oklahoma ID cards can also be renewed in person or online. Locations can be found online at www.oklahoma.gov/service.
4 What if I have a Commercial Driver License?
Oklahomans applying for a CDL will still have to appear in person. CDL holders without a hazardous material endorsement can renew their license online along with updating a Medical Examiner’s Certificate. CDL holders are not eligible to renew online if: If a change or removal of a restriction is needed, a name change is not reflected on identification documents, and if the license holder has a hazardous materials endorsement.
5 What other services can I currently do online?
Oklahomans can apply for and renew a disability placard. Driver license reinstatements can also be requested online.
