The Drug Enforcement Administration gives information on the agency’s 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 with drop off locations in and around the McAlester area.
1 What does the event offer?
This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded/ expired medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medicine from circulation since its inception.
2 What is accepted at the drop offs?
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container, and the cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
3 Why is it important to properly dispose of medication?
Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — a record amount of prescription drugs.
4 Where can I drop off my unused and expired medication on Saturday?
A drop-off location will be at Pruitt’s Food, 602 E. Wyandotte Ave., in McAlester. Other area drop-offs will be at Lakeside Pharmacy in Eufaula, Roy’s Cardinal Food Store in Wilburton, Walmart in Stigler, and the Choctaw Nation Community Center in Talihina. Other locations can be found by visiting www.DEAtakeback.com.
5 Where can I drop off unused and expired medication outside of Take Back events?
Both the McAlester Police Department and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office have take back boxes provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs in their public lobbies. OBN’S take back boxes cannot be used to dispose of needles, syringes, or inhalers.
—Derrick James
