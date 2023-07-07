Pride In McAlester Executive Director Megan Waters details the upcoming Night Lights volunteer day.
1 What is Night Lights?
This is a project Keep McAlester Beautiful began in 2018 in partnership with one of our business members, PSO. We ask our volunteers to drive around after dark and identify non-working street lights in the city limits of McAlester. PSO began last summer replacing all our city street lights with LED lighting, so we did not have this volunteer day last year.
2 Who can participate and how?
We need at least two people in your own vehicle. It can be more, but not less than two. Safety needs the driver to focus on driving only and the passengers looking at the street lights. So, this can be a date night for two, or it can be a whole family playing along.
3 What does the volunteer do?
We’ll give you a map to follow. Volunteers drive the area on the map, and the passenger looks for unlit street lights. If you find one, you do your best to write down the closest address. This is the best way for PSO to correctly come back and change or fix the street light. We try to get this done in an hour as we can’t start until dark.
4 When and where?
Volunteers meet downtown at 119 E. Choctaw, the Keep McAlester Beautiful office, 8:45 p.m. this Saturday night. We will give you a map and a little bit of instruction. If you can’t do it Saturday night, we can work out an evening you can take care of your area this month! Contact us via email or phone: kmb@keepmcalesterbeautiful.com or our new phone number, 918-424-9988. You can just show up this Saturday night at 8:45pm. We’ll also give every volunteer a free bottle of cold water!
5 What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
We will be sealing all our beautiful murals in McAlester in August! If you have a favorite mural, contact us about helping cover it in protective sealant. We provide all the tools for you. It’s a quick and easy project.
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.