The Oklahoma Department of Transportation gives information of the agency’s exploration of a pay-per-mile program, Fair Miles, that could replace the fuel tax model. More information can be found at www.fairmilesok.com.
1 What is a pay-per-mile program?
As fuel tax programs become unsustainable, a pay-per-mile system would allow Oklahoma to use technology to log miles traveled and charge each vehicle accordingly. This would allow for the future collection of necessary funds by simply charging drivers based on the miles they drive versus the number of gallons of fuel they purchase. Although how a driver pays would be different, the charges are based on the same idea as the fuel tax – that a driver’s responsibility to pay tax for road maintenance will correspond to the miles they drive.
2 Why is Oklahoma considering a pay-per-mile program?
Across the country, fuel tax revenues are declining due to increased fuel efficiency and decreased purchasing power for construction supplies. Many state fuel tax programs are already seeing significant declines in total receipts. It is predicted that by 2030 funding from fuel taxes for road and bridge maintenance could decrease by half. To maintain funding for roads and bridge maintenance and construction, Oklahoma is one of many states proactively exploring a pay-per-mile program that could replace the current fuel tax model.
3 What is Oklahoma’s current tax rate and why not just raise the fuel tax?
Oklahoma’s fuel tax is just 19 cents per gallon for gas and diesel – only four other states have a lower fuel tax. The average state fuel tax is 31.67 cents per gallon. Federal fuel tax, paid on top of the state’s fuel tax, is 18.4 cents per gallon for gas and 24.4 for diesel.
A fuel tax raise would be a short-term solution as vehicles become more fuel efficient. Also, fuel tax is not levied on alternate fuels or electricity, contributing to the long-term challenge of maintaining a fuel tax model.
4 What is the Fair Milles pilot program and how can I sign up?
Oklahoma is asking citizens to help find a solution for permanent funding of our roads and bridges before it’s too late. Oklahomans are encouraged to sign-up and be considered as participants in a 2023 state-wide pilot program. The pilot will run from July 2023 to December 2023. Participants will be asked to voluntarily report their mileage using an odometer reading device, review a sample monthly bill, and provide feedback on the program. Oklahoma is seeking 500 participants that represent geographic and vehicle fuel-efficiency diversity.
Participations who wish to sign up for the pilot program can visit www.fairmilesok.com.
5 Are there any incentives for participation in the pilot program?
Yes, each participant will receive $50 for participation. State of Oklahoma employees are not eligible for to receive the incentive.
—Derrick James
