The National Constitution Center and the Daughters of the American Revolution give information on what Constitution Day and Constitution Week are and how to celebrate the document that was signed on Sept. 17, 1787.
1 What is Constitution Day?
Constitution Day is a federal observance that commemorates the U.S. Constitution. It is observed on September 17, the day the Constitution was signed in 1787.
2 When was the day established?
Constitution Day was established by law in 2004. In addition to creating Constitution Day, on the day that had formerly been known as Citizenship Day, the act requires that any educational institution that receives federal funds holds an educational program on the Constitution on September 17.
3 When is Constitution Week?
Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23 to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.
4 When was the week established?
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
5 What are the aims of the Constitution Week celebration?
Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
