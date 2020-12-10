The Oklahoma Recycling Association gives information on what composting is and how to start composting at home. More information can be found at www.recycleok.org.
1. What is composting?
Composting is collecting dead plant material, food scraps, and other items in one place and helping them to break down more quickly. Natural decomposition happens all the time—at farms and in forests—but helping the decomposition process to speed up through composting is beneficial. Plants require fertile soil in order to grow well, and composting puts nutrients back into the soil in addition to keeping many items out of landfills.
Be mindful of what you throw away because it could be compostable. Often, about 1/3 of what we throw away can be composted.
2. Compostable and "biodegradable" materials can be thrown into the trash and still break down, right?
False! Things in landfills do not break down because the air and water that would be necessary for decomposition is removed from the landfill. Newspapers 50 years old, green grass clippings, and other materials have been found in landfills completely intact. Furthermore, organic matter, like items made of bagasse (a biodegradable fiber remnant of sugarcane production) or corn, creates methane and other harmful gasses when buried in a landfill.
3. How do I start composting?
Start with a bin. A store-bought bin works great, but you make one, too: Start with a cubic yard of material: 3’ x 3’ x 3’ to hold in the heat as the temperature changes.
You can build a 3-step box system. The first box is for items to be placed for composting, the second is where the composting process is currently taking place, and the third is compost ready to be used.
You can also build one out of old wooden forklift pallets, which you can usually find for free.
Repurpose an old city plastic trash can by drilling in holes to let in air.
Layer!
Layer materials to make sure air can get into the pile. Add “green stuff” and “brown stuff.”
Green meaning freshly cut leaves, grass, produce scrpas, and other materials still moist. The nitrogen in those materials helps bacteria to break things down. Also add a scoop of your ground soil into the pile to add necessary bacteria.
Brown is dried materials like dead leaves or shredded paper products.
Add water (in varying amounts dependent on the climate) if the pile starts to feel dry. The compost should feel as moist as a squeezed out sponge.
Cut it, Turn it, and Sift it!
Cut up branches, leaves, and stems before putting them in a composting pile. That speeds things up by making them already smaller pieces before they are mixed together. Breaking through the tough outer layer of plants lets water and bacteria into the pile.
Turn the pile every once in a while, but not too often. Some heat is needed to help decompose the material; if your composting pile starts to feel cool to the touch, turn it and perhaps add water.
If some of the material has composted, but some has not, you can sift the pile to separate rocks and yet-to-be decomposed material from the nutrient-rich soil. This also aerates and mixes the soil for use in the garden.
Aerobic bacteria are found in garden compost, anaerobic bacteria are found in landfills (it stinks and produces harmful methane gases). If your composting bin starts to smell, it needs to be turned.
4. What is vermicomposting?
Vermicomposting is the process of composting utilizing various species of worms, usually red worms or earthworms, which produce vermicast (or worm castings). Vermicomposting can speed up the composting process, and worm castings are particularly nutrient-rich and helpful for soil. Starter kits can be purchased online.
5. Is there a market for commercial scale composting that utilizes food waster in Oklahoma?
Unfortunately, we are unaware of any commercial composting operations in Oklahoma that use food wastes as a compost material. There are only about 10 commercial facilities in the state and most use sludge, wood chips, yard trimmings and/or manure.
