The city of McAlester details the requirements to become a lifeguard at Jeff Lee Pool or a wading pool attendant in McAlester. More information can be found by visiting www.cityofmcalester.com.
1 What are some of the primary duties of a lifeguard and pool attendant?
The Lifeguard/Wading Pool Attendant is to observe all patrons of the city of McAlester swimming/wading pools and ensure their safety while using the pool, to administer CPR and First Aid as needed, and to perform cleaning or maintenance work on the pool and in the pool area.
2 What requirements are needed?
Requires high school diploma, and/or GED unless still in high school. Must have CPR and first aid certification. Must be at least 16 years of age; previous experience preferred.
3 What is the pay?
First year guard: $9.50/hr; First year wading pool: $8.75/hr.
Second year guard: $9.75/hr; Second year wading pool: $9.00/hr.
4 Where are the pools located?
Jeff Lee Pool is located at North Third Street and East Fillmore Avenue in McAlester.
Chadick Park wading pool is located at Chadick Avenue and South Third Street. Komar Park wading pol is at South B Street and West Comanche Avenue.
5 Where can I find an application?
Applications can be found by visiting www.cityofmcalester.com and clicking “jobs.”
—Derrick James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.