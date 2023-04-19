The Choctaw Nation Constitution details the privileges, duties, and powers of the chief, for which Choctaw Nation is scheduled to hold an election July 8.
1 What duties does the Chief perform?
The Chief shall perform all duties appertaining to the office of Chief Executive. He shall sign official papers on behalf of the Nation. He shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.
2 What powers does the Chief have?
The Chief shall have power to establish and appoint committees, members and delegates to represent the Choctaw Nation with the advice and consent of the Tribal Council. All appointments requiring confirmation shall be presented to the Council within 30 days of the appointment.
3 What powers does the Chief have over salaries?
The Chief shall fix and prescribe salaries and allowances for all elected or appointed officials and employees of the Choctaw Nation except the members of the Tribal Council and Tribal Court. Compensation for elected or appointed officials shall not be increased nor diminished during the term for which they are elected or appointed.
4 Does the Chief have veto powers?
The Chief shall have the power to veto any legislative act, rule or regulation of the Tribal Council and must do so within five working days after passage.
5 What are some other duties?
The Chief shall prepare an annual tribal budget for the expenditure of all funds belonging to or administered by the Choctaw Nation from whatever source derived which shall be submitted to the Tribal Council. The annual budget for tribal trust funds shall be submitted to the Tribal Council at least 30 days prior to the beginning of the tribal fiscal year.
The Chief shall manage, administer and direct the operation of tribal programs, activities and services and report to the Tribal Council quarterly.
The Chief shall have the power to remove any official appointed by him except for members of the Tribal Court and the Tribal Council.
—Derrick James
