The Choctaw Nation Constitution details the duties of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, for which some seats are scheduled for races in the July 8 election.
1. What does the Tribal Council do?
The Tribal Council shall enact legislation, rules and regulations not inconsistent with this Constitution for the general good of the Choctaw Nation, and for the administration and regulation of the affairs of the Choctaw Nation.
2. When are tribal council meetings held?
Regular sessions of the Tribal Council shall be held on the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Choctaw Nation Council House at Tuskahoma, Oklahoma, unless and until otherwise provided by the Tribal Council. The Chief may call a special session of the Council at any time he deems necessary by notifying each member by the most expedient way, at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. Inability to notify all members after reasonable efforts shall not prevent such special session from occurring provided a quorum is present.
3. How many members of the council must be present during a meeting?
Eight members must be present to constitute a quorum.
4. How many votes does it take for a bill to pass?
No legislation, rule or regulation shall be implemented unless approved by at least seven members of the Tribal Council. The council shall have power to override the Chief’s veto of any of its actions by at least eight members voting in favor of overriding the veto. Roll call votes showing how each member of the Tribal Council voted shall be recorded in the minutes of the Tribal Council.
5. What are other duties?
The Tribal Council shall prescribe election procedures and regulations for tribal elections; create an election board whose members shall be appointed by the Chief with the advice and consent of the council; make decisions pertaining to the acquisition, leasing, disposition and management of tribal property; sit as a court in all cases of impeachment; be responsible for approving the annual tribal budget and shall prescribe salaries and allowances for members of the Tribal Council and the Tribal Court.
