Organizers of the Community Christmas Dinner in McAlester and Krebs talk about how important volunteers are to the process.
1 Are volunteers still needed for the Community Christmas Dinner?
Yes. We haven't got a lot of volunteer calls. Anyone who wants to volunteer can can sign up by phoning 918-421-2920. Or they can sign up online at McAlesterChristmas.com. Any McAlester or Krebs residents who would like to register to have a meal delivered can also sign up to participate that way.
2 What will the volunteers do?
They will be used for deliveries only. The Community Christmas Dinner is open to everyone who lives in the city limits of McAlester and Krebs. Volunteers will make deliveries on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which is on a Saturday this year. Plans are to have all of the meals delivered by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.
3 How important are volunteers to the process?
Volunteers are the lifeblood of this. We can't get almost 3,000 people fed without somebody to deliver. It's a great opportunity for families, to help teach children about giving back.
4 Who can participate in the Community Christmas Dinner?
The Community Christmas Dinner is open to everyone who lives within the city limits of McAlester and Krebs. There are no age or income guidelines or other requirements All of the meals are delivered. No pickups or carryouts are available and no sit-down meal is served at a central location. That's why the volunteer drivers are so important.
5 Are donations needed to help with the cost of the dinner?
Yes. Those putting together the dinner depend on donations to make it possible. Anyone willing to help can mail a donation to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK. 74502. Checks should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas.
