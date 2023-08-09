Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes gives details on how to update voter registration information.
1 How can voters update their voter registration information?
All registered voters can verify their voting information using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal.
2 How can the Voter Registration Portal be accessed?
The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
3 Who needs to update their voter registration information?
If it’s been a while since you’ve voted or you’ve recently moved or changed your name, now is the time to make sure your registration information is up to date. We want everyone to have a positive experience at the polls. Voters who have moved to another county or changed their name, will need to submit a new Voter Registration Application. Applications are available at the County Election Board or online at oklahoma.gov/elections. Most other changes such as mailing address or party affiliation can be made online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
4 When is the deadline for submitting an application with updated voter registration information?
Changes must be submitted no later than 25 days before an election. Changes submitted after the deadline will be processed immediately following the election. Applicants whose registration forms are accepted will be mailed a new Voter Identification Card. Applicants whose registration forms are rejected will be notified in writing.
5 What can voters do who encounter an issue with their voter registration information on Election Day?
Voters who encounter an issue with their registration information on Election Day can always cast a provisional ballot with a signed affidavit. Provisional ballots are verified and (if valid) counted after the election, but before election results are certified.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy, Room 101. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters with questions should contact the County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
—James Beaty
