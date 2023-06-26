Tinker Air Force Base gives information on the return after a four-year hiatus of its air show at the base near Oklahoma City on July 1 and 2.
1 How much is admission to the Tinker Air Show?
Admission and parking to the Tinker Air Show is free. Upgraded experiences including an exclusive lounge, private seating, and a catered meal with soft drinks and more are available for purchase at www.tinker.af.mil/Tinker-Air-Show/.
2 What is the theme for this year’s air show?
The theme for this year's show is "STEM Takes Flight," highlighting the science, technology, engineering and mathematics that make human flight possible! We're adding performers, ground displays and exhibits all the time, so check back often for the latest updates.
3 What are the hours?
8 a.m.: Gates open to the public
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Ground Displays, exhibits & vendors open
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: STEM City Hangar open
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Aerial Demonstrations
5 p.m.: Gates closed to the public
4 What amenities will be available?
Food and drinks concessions will be available at various locations through the air show area and free water will be available to the public at marked stations.
5 What is scheduled to appear at the Tinker Air Show?
U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-35A Demo Team, and demonstrations from an E-3 Sentry, C-17 Globemaster, E-6B Mercury, Wings of Blue, Tora, Tora, Tora World War II reenactment, war birds, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.