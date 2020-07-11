Jana McDonald, from the Edwards and Patterson Law Firm in McAlester, gives information regarding a T-shirt fundraiser for Bikers Against Child Abuse.
1 What was the inspiration behind the fundraiser?
Due to the demand of our new shirts after a Facebook post showing out new design for the summer, we realized we had an opportunity to do good and started looking at some organizations that could benefit from doing a fundraiser.
2 Where do the proceeds go?
The proceeds go to The Southeast Oklahoma chapter of B.A.C.A., Bikers Against Child Abuse.
3 Who came up with the T-shirt design?
I came up with the design after thinking that our law firm should have a summer “American” themed shirt that also showed some pride for our state and after seeing it all come together with the help of Caleb at Fifth Quarter Printing, we placed our first order and it took off from there.
4 How else can people help?
They can drop cash or check donations at our firm, Edwards and Patterson Law Firm, 321 S. 3rd, McAlester, OK, if they don’t want a shirt but still want to help this organization.
5 How can a shirt be purchased?
There is a link posted on our Facebook page that takes you to the site to order the shirts. The cutoff date is July 17, at 11:59 Central Time. The shirts will then be made by Fifth Quarter Printing and sent out!
