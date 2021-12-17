1 Is there still time to register for the 46th Annual McAlester Community Christmas Dinner?
Yes. Reservations are still being taken.
2 Who is eligible to participate?
It’s open to anyone living within the McAlester and Krebs city limits. No age or income guidelines are in place. The goal is to ensure everyone living in those two cities has an opportunity to get a complete holiday dinner, absolutely free, on Christmas Day.
3 How can people sign up to participate?
McAlester and Krebs residents can sign up to participate either by phoning in or registering online. They can call 918-421-2920 to make a reservation by phone. Volunteers are taking reservations online at McAlesterChristmas.com.
4 Is more volunteer help still needed and if so, how can someone sign up to help?
Yes. Volunteers are needed to help deliver the meals on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, which is on a Saturday. Those wanting to help with deliveries, all of which will be within the McAlester or Krebs city limits, can sign up by calling the 918-421-2920 phone number or by going online at McAlesterChristmas.com. The goal is to have all of the meals delivered by 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. No pickups or carryouts are available and no sit-down dinner will be held at a central location.
5 If the Community Christmas Dinner meals are delivered free to participants, who pays for them and how can others help?
Those who prepare and deliver do it on a volunteer basis. The Community Christmas Dinner depends entirely on donations to pay for the annual holiday dinner. Anyone wanting to make a donation can mail it to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK: 74502. Checks or other donations should be made out to McAlester Community Christmas.
