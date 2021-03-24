Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris details a benefit spaghetti lunch to be held Thursday for a local sheriff's deputy diagnosed with lung cancer.
1. Who is the benefit for?
The benefit will be held for Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Jay Truly.
2. Where will the benefit be held?
The benefit will be held Thursday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John's Parish Hall, 318 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester.
3. How much will a plate be?
The plates will be $7.50 a piece with carryout available. The meal will consist of spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, dessert, and a drink.
All of the food and everything we've got has pretty much been donated.
4. Will there be more than food?
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Foundation will be selling raffle tickets for a Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor rifle. Tickets will be $5 a piece or five for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the sheriff's office before Thursday with tickets available at the door Thursday.
5. How else can people help?
People who wish to donate can contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at 918-423-5858.
