Tiffany Winslow details the Twin Cities area community garage sale set for June 4-5.
1 Why did organizers want to put it together?
It’s been in the talks around the community for several years. Louise Mitchell took head of getting it organized and Brenda Russell made the flyers. Citizens thought it would be a good idea to get rid of items, make some money and bring people to town.
2 How does it work?
It’s a bunch of garage sales and there is no charge for event.
3 What kind of items will be available?
Everything you can think of could be for sale. Household items, furniture, clothing, you name it. So come out, and enjoy the day. We’re hoping the rain holds off.
4 Can someone still signup to be on the list?
The deadline has already passed and we have 38 participants from Hartshorne, Haileyville, Dow, Bache, Gowen and Bowers community.
5 What is the goal for the event?
We hope this goes well and we can make it into a yearly event.
