Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith provide information regarding the upcoming election for seats on the Pittsburg County Free Fair Board of Directors.
1 How many seats are coming up for election on the Pittsburg County Free Fair Board?
Three seats will be up for election — one each for Pittsburg County Commission District 1, District 2 and District 3.
2 Who is eligible to file for the office?
You have to be a registered voter to file as a candidate for the Pittsburg County Free Fair Board of Directors. Candidates also must be a registered voter in the County Commission District for which the candidate is seeking office. For example, a candidate for the Free Fair Board seat in District 1 must be a registered voter in County Commission District 1.
3 When is the candidate filing period for the Pittsburg County Free Fair Board of Directors?
The candidate filing period is from Monday, Feb. 13 to Friday, Feb. 17. Individuals can file as a candidate that week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell’s office on the first floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
4 When and where will the election for the open Pittsburg County Free Fair Board of Directors be held and who can vote in the election?
The election will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in Room 209 on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center. Any registered voter in the district where the seat is up for election can vote. For District 1, any registered voter in District 1. For District 2, any registered voter in District 2, etc.
5 Who are the current officeholders in the seats coming up for election and what are the duties and responsibilities of the Free Fair Board of Directors?
Current officeholders in the seats coming open for election are Patty Mason, District 1; Danny Haynes, District 2 and Shannon Stacey, District 3. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Donnie Stacks.
There are a total of nine board members. They work all year to get ready for the Pittsburg County Free Fair, which this year is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sept. 7, 8 and 9. They also are responsible for the payout of the prizes to winners at the fair.
