The McAlester Public Library provides information regarding its Pave the Way project.
1 What is the Pave the Way project?
It’s a new fun way for community members to get involved in the McAlester Public Library expansion and renovation project.
2 How does the project work?
It’s a personalized engraved brick campaign. Engraved bricks can be ordered in person at the McAlester Public Library or at the Southeast Oklahoma Library System’s website at www.seolibraries.com.
3 What is the cost?
Pricing of the engraved bricks starts at $100. Larger bricks are available for $200.
4 What can be engraved on the bricks?
The engraved bricks come in two sizes and can be etched with your name, loved one’s name, business name, organization name, in memory of or any legacy you choose. Special graphics and logos can be added as well.
5 Where will they be placed?
The personalized bricks will be placed in our new walkway. You are the last “step” in this community’s journey to a new library.
—James Beaty
