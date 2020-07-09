The News-Capital talked with McAlester Public Library’s Assistant Branch Manager Janice Saaranen about the library’s current operating procedures due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
1 What are the McAlester Public Library’s current operating hours?
We are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. We are closed on weekends.
2 Is there still a limit on how many patrons are allowed inside the library at one time?
We are limiting capacity. The number is 28 are allowed inside at one time. If you add in the staff, it’s up to 40 people.
3 How long can a patron stay inside the library during a single visit and are there other special conditions?
People who come the library to select books have 20 minutes to do it. We are meeting people at the door and explaining the new protocols. Computer sessions are 30 minutes. We only have five public computers open to allow for social distancing. We have no chairs, or seats, except at the computers.
Anybody that comes in to use public computers must wear a mask. A mask is required in the library only to use the computers. We (the library staff) are wearing masks. That’s systemwide.
4 Is curbside service still available for those who would prefer not to come inside the library because of COVID-19 concerns?
If people want to call us and ask for material, we will get the material ready for them and give them a call and tell them it’s ready. They can notify us and we will deliver it to their car if they let us know when they get here.
5 What is the current status on returning books, movies or other materials to the McAlester Public Library?
A drop-box is inside the doorway and another drop-box is in the downstairs parking lot. Some people are not aware we are now taking books and other materials back. (When the COVID-19 outbreak began, the library asked patrons to hold back on returning materials. The library is now accepting returns, some of which were checked out prior to the COVID-19- related shutdown.) Library policy is to hold returned items for three days, due to COVID-19 concerns, before placing the materials back in circulation. After a lot of research, this is the safest method to preserve the materials and prevent the spread, Saaranen said.
