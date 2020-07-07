McAlester/Pittsburg County 911 Director Shawn Smith gives information on the local E911 system.
1 When did countywide 911 services begin in Pittsburg County?
In 2008, Pittsburg County and the city of McAlester began working together to improve the 911 Emergency Service for the residents of Pittsburg County. The result of that effort, was that each town, city, rural area, and visitor could now request and get help by calling 911. This improvement included establishing a countywide addressing system, where each road was named, every house assigned a number based on distance, then a geo-database was built that could produce a map to find the locations.
Before this, 911 was a basic phone call, which was routed to an administrative phone line in either the McAlester Police Department or the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office. At that time, no caller identification or location information was available to the 911 operator.
Over the years, as technology has improved, our services have improved. We are now not just operators, but an integral part of the Emergency Response System itself. Over the years, progressive changes have been made to the PSAP; they include a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) program, where we log every call that is received, the RAVE Emergency Alert, that we use to send Emergency Notifications about potentially dangerous situations, and GeoSafe, which provides our emergency responders a map, with a marked call location and basic call details. All this works together to strengthen the emergency services already provided by our law enforcement, fire and medical responders.
2 What agencies does McAlester/Pittsburg County 911 dispatch for?
In addition to dispatching all Pittsburg County fire and medical responders, the center currently provides law enforcement dispatch services to both the McAlester Police Department and the Krebs Police Department.
3 What upgrades occurred when the operations center moved to its new location?
Our most recent improvements came in March 2019; the McAlester-Pittsburg County 911 Emergency Communications Center, also known as the ECC, moved to the Carl Albert Building in McAlester, at 301 E Carl Albert Parkway. The relocated ECC remains the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for all of Pittsburg County. That means the McAlester-Pittsburg County 911 Emergency Communications Center still answers all 911 calls in, or that are routed to, Pittsburg County.
Concurrently, as we moved to the new location, we were able to update equipment, acquire new technology, and improve the overall work environment for our communications officers. Two to four communications officers are scheduled per shift. Our agency now has the equipment capacity to implement NG-911 (Next Generation 911), and Text-to-911 as soon as the capabilities to receive and use that data becomes available in our area. The ECC now has room to expand and provide additional dispatch services when requested.
This newly remodeled ECC has three fully-equipped console positions where communications officers can answer 911 emergency calls while accessing CAD, mapping and OLETS computers, engaging in radio communication with all emergency responders and answering administrative calls. In addition, the ECC has one dispatch/call taking position to provide additional support in a large-scale incident or grow as needed. The offices of the E911 director and E911 coordinator (mapping and addressing) are also located in the building.
4 What actions are taken by communications officers before medical responders arrive at a scene?
Any calls to 911 for medical assistance, anywhere in rural Pittsburg County or in any of the municipalities, are routed to and dispatched through our McAlester-Pittsburg County ECC. The communications officers are certified to provide Emergency Medical Dispatch, EMD. EMD allows communications officers to provide pre-arrival instructions, assist callers with patient care, and help those on-scene to prepare for the arrival of emergency responders. Air-Medical services (medical helicopters and planes) are also dispatched through the McAlester-Pittsburg County ECC.
5 What qualifications do communications officers have?
All 13 communications officers are certified telecommunicators; each being trained in both call taking and dispatching. Ten are certified in Emergency Medical Dispatch and two are certified in Fire Service Dispatch. Certifications are expensive but well worth the cost. The skills acquired during certification training allow our communications officers to provide a rapid, knowledgeable, and proficient response to each call for help.
