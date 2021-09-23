Freada Mae Burden, 89, of McAlester, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, at her home at the VanBuren House. Viewing will be Thursday until 5:00 p.m. and Friday until 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Coa…