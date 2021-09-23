Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, details how the local nonprofit is participating in Paint Oklahoma Beautiful on Saturday.
1 What is this?
Keep McAlester Beautiful is participating in a Keep Oklahoma Beautiful project called Paint Oklahoma Beautiful. We find a structure every year that needs a little paint love. We have painted at the former National Guard Armory, the water pump station at McAlester Lake, the Old Tobusky Indian Courthouse Museum in Old Town — just to name a few.
2 What are we painting this year?
The former Bible Church Furniture Store at 220 S. 3rd Street. It just needs a good coat of paint and that area will look so much better. It’s amazing what paint can do!
3 What do I need to bring?
You and your friends in paint clothes! Kids are welcome. If they are big enough to use a paint brush reasonably, they can help. This is a latex paint, meaning water based, so it will wash off your hands with soap and water. Still a good idea to have paint clothes as it doesn’t come off clothing as well. We will have all the supplies, brushes, rollers, and of course paint! We are using recycled paint from H.I.S. Coatings, they donate free paint for these projects.
4How long will this take?
Schedule yourself two hours. If we have plenty of volunteers, maybe less. As they say, “many hands make light work”.
5 What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
Fall cleanup the first two weekends in October at the former National Guard Armory 3rd and Polk!
