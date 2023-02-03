The Oklahoma Insurance Department gives information on how to file any potential winter storm damage claims. More information can be found by visiting www.oid.ok.gov
1 What should I do if I am affected by the winter storm?
Oklahomans affected by the ice/winter storm need to:
Survey your property, photograph and document any damage.
Make necessary repairs to prevent further damage quickly.
Contact your insurance agent or company as soon as possible as this will be a busy time for claims adjusters. Keep a list of everyone you speak with.
Review your policy with your insurance agent to discuss what is covered.
Visit your city’s website for details on debris removal and drop-off location.
Please contact your insurance agent or company if you have questions about specific coverage in your policy. If you need additional help, please contact our Consumer Assistance Team at 800-522-0071
2 How can I avoid fraud?
Always get more than one bid.
Check references and phone numbers. Contractor complaint information is collected by the Better Business Bureau, so visit their website for more information.
Don’t pay upfront and don’t make your final payment until the job is finished.
Avoid contractors who offer to waive your deductible or promise a rebate for it.
Never sign a contract with blank spaces and always keep a copy for your records.
3 Can I report damage to emergency management?
It is very important to report your damage even if you are not filing an insurance claim! It helps determine federal aid and helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts.
4 Where do I report the damage?
Damage can be reported online by visiting damage.ok.gov. This survey is not in any form an application for or guarantee of assistance. Contact information will be used to provide information on resources available as well as how to apply for any assistance that may be available.
5 Where can I make a complaint against an insurance company?
After you have read your policy and your claim has not been handled appropriately, you can submit a complaint to the Oklahoma Insurance Department. An online only and printable form can be found at www.oid.ok.gov/consumers/file-an-online-complaint/. We will then contact the company for a detailed explanation of its position. By law, the company has twenty days from receipt of our letter to respond.
Once a final response is received and reviewed, your Consumer Assistance/Claims Analyst will forward a letter of explanation.
